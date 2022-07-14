Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 12, 2022 at approximately 1:30 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Dewey Grubb along with Deputy Darrell Goins and Deputy John Root arrested Richard Jackson, 55 and Eddie Jackson, 59 both of Jackson Branch Road. The arrest occurred on Jackson Branch Road when deputies came into contact with the subjects and through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch showed the subjects had active warrants.
Richard Jackson, 55 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
Eddie Jackson, 59 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.