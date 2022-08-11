Warren Payne, age 73, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022. Warren was born February 18, 1949 at Manchester, Kentucky to the late William and Susie Collins Payne, Sr. He was an avid University of Kentucky fan, a former employee of Jeffboat and a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Corydon, Indiana.
Also, preceding him in death were brothers; William and Wayman Payne: sister; Shelby Goldman.
Surviving are his wife, Devona Payton Payne
Son: Allen Payne (Lisa) of Georgetown, IN
Daughter: Lori Minton of Ramsey, IN
Grandchildren: Cortney Moye (Kurt), Corey Payne (Shandi), Tyler Payne (Casey), Sydney Ott (Jason Hayes) and Heather Gresham (Emily Liddell)
Great Grandchildren: Jamie, Lane & Magnolia Moye, Keaton Spray, Nathan Ott, Kinsley, Karsyn, Koleson, Jackson & Aaron Payne.
Brother: Walter A. Payne (Marie) of Depauw, IN
Sisters: Shirley Webb of Fredericksburg, IN
Sharon Sines (Dorsey) of Milltown, IN
Funeral 1 PM Friday, August 12, 2022 at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, IN with burial in Tunnel Hill Cemetery, Edwardsville, IN
Visitation 3 – 8 P M Thursday and after 10 AM Friday at the funeral home.
