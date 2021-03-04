For the fourth time in six years a major water issue has struck the city of Manchester. The following statement was released by Mayor James Ed Garrison:
"The City of Manchester will be shutting down the Manchester Water Plant at 1:00 pm. The shut down is due to not enough water coming into the plant. During this time there will be repairs made and leaks fixed to the main line. Water is still in the tanks in the system, we will update when the Water Plant is up and running again."
Stay tuned for further updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.