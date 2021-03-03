The water situation at North Manchester Water Association has not improved and may get worse in coming days. The following is a statement released from the water association:
"The city of Manchester has a pump down at their treatment plant which means they are unable to pump us water at this time. They are addressing their situation pumping water with a manual pump to try to fill their tanks. With that being said once the water in our tanks is out that’s all we have for now. Our Bray Creek Tank is already empty. We will not have water until this is fixed. We will be handing out water and trying to assist as much as possible we are sorry for the inconvenience to all our customers. Prayers for all of us."
