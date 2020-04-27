Waylon Dennis Henson, 2, of Burning Springs, passed away Saturday, April 25th, at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center.
Waylon was born in Manchester, KY on October 21, 2017, a son of Tasha (Messer) and Woodrow Henson.
Waylon is survived by his parents, Tasha and Woodrow Henson of Burning Springs; his brothers and sisters: Daylon Henson, Michael Gilbert, Raelynn Henson, Alexis Gilbert, and Jazzmin Spencer, all of Burning Springs; his grandparents: Linda and Dennis Messer of Greenbriar, and Sadie and Woodrow Henson of Hector; and great grandparents: Allen Steven Smith and Ella Francis Smith both of Goose Rock.
In lieu of flowers, donations for a headstone can be made to the family or Britton Funeral Home.
Private Funeral Services for the family will be held on Friday, May 1st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with James Wagers and Nate Messer officiating. Private Burial will follow in the Henson and Messer Cemetery on Greenbriar.
A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 1st at Facebook.com/BrittonFuneralHome.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.