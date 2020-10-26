Wayne Brock, 74, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, October 24th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Clara Ellen Brock; by his sons and daughters, Terry Wayne Brock and wife Haley, Clayton Brock, all of Manchester, KY, Rose Bowling and fiance Christopher Smallwood, and Mae Smith and husband Kim, all of London, KY. Also, by the following brothers and sisters, Buster Brock and wife Cora of London, KY, Joe Brock, Bill Brock and wife Evelyn, Ed Brock, Anna Lee Brock, all of Manchester, KY, and Hester England and husband Dennis of Ohio.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Martha Brock, his children: Wayne Jr. Brock, Wanda Faye Brock, and Douglas Curry; and by his brothers, Dewey Brock, Donald Ray Brock, IV Brock, and Willie Gene Brock.
Wayne is survived by the following grandchildren: Suzann Curry, Samantha Napier, Clarissa Brock, Tara Aust, Kenneth Wayne Smith, Kimberly Jackson, Veronica Jackson, Trinity Bowling, and Jerimiah Bowling. As well as 13 great-grandchildren.
Services was held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, October 27th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, Paul Mitchell and James wagers officiated. Burial followed in the Brock Cemetery on Lockards Creek.
Visitation was held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, October 27th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
