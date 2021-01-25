Wayne Russell Colter, age 61 departed this life on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on Tuesday, March 10, 1959 in Portsmouth, Virginia. He was a carpenter for CSX Railroad.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Bessie Hobbs Colter, his children: Nicole Leary, John Russell Colter and Kelly Gene Colter, his parents: Hugh Wallace John Colter and Barbara White Colter and his sisters: Dawn Colter Lang and Michelle Colter Gilbert.
There will not be any public services at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Colter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.