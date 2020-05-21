Wayne Thomas Napier of Big Creek, KY. passed away at his residence Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was 63 years old. Wayne was born May 29, 1956 in Leslie Co., KY. the son of the late, Thomas Napier & Carrie Lewis Napier. Wayne had been a life-long resident of Clay Co., KY., By occupation Wayne was a retired coal miner, coal operator & owner & farmer. He enjoyed farming & mechanic work & especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas & Carrie Lewis Napier & a beloved son, Anthony Wayne Napier. He is survivied by his loving & devoted wife, Brenda Smith Napier of Big Creek, KY., one beloved daughter, Melissa Napier, Manchester, KY., one beloved son, Matthew Wayne Thomas Napier, Big Creek, KY., one step-daughter, Kristen Caldwell, Big Creek, KY., 2 brothers, Mike Napier & wife, Jeanie, Big Creek, KY. & Robert Napier & wife, Rosemary, Lily, KY., six sisters, June Lipps, Essie, KY., Shirley Colgrove & husband, Larry, Harlan, KY., Mary Lou Ogg & husband, Bob, Middleton, OH., JoAnn Roberts & husband, Eddie, Hamilton, OH., Helen Napier, London, KY. & Linda Caldwell & husband, Corbett, Big Creek, KY., one treasured granddaughter, Emma Caldwell & a special nephew, Gary McClure, Highlands, N.C. Also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives & friends survive.
Graveside Service, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Napier Family Cemetery at Big Creek, KY.
You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
Courtesy announcement, Walker Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
