Wayne Wagers, 60, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, June 5th, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Fort Thomas, KY.
Wayne was born in Red Bird, KY on December 16, 1962, a son of the late Tommy and Kathleen May Wagers.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Janice Mills Wagers; and his son, Justin Wagers, both of London, KY.
He is also survived by his brother and sisters: Tommy Wagers, Jr. and wife Mary, Eva Smith and husband Carl Wayne, Betty Murrell, Tammy Mills and husband Curt, and Theresa Collett and husband Ballard, all of Mayfork Rd; and by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 10th at the Mayfork Holiness Church in Manchester, KY, with Roy Eversole officiating. Burial will follow at the Mayfork Community Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 8th and Friday, June 9th at the Mayfork Holiness Church.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.