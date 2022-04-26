For as long as anyone can remember, the road to Buzzard and Sapling’s Fork has become impassable when it floods.
Last summer a new bridge was built, which the residents say was much appreciated, but it did nothing to fix the real issue.
Last week a group of residents from Buzzard attended the fiscal court meeting with a petition of over 100 names asking the road from the bridge to the railroad tracks be raised to combat the flooding issue.
Jimmy Sizemore, the spokesman for the group and resident of Buzzard, told the court the new bridge was appreciated, but it did nothing to stop the real issue of flooding.
“I’ve been a resident of Buzzard for 40 years and this has always been a problem,” Sizemore told the court. “We get blocked in and are forced to walk the railroad tracks, which is illegal by the way, and have someone come pick us up to get to work.”
Sizemore says the community needs the road fixed for medical issues also.
“The majority of our community is elderly and need medical attention quite frequently,” he said. “With our road continually being blocked they can’t get the treatment they need in an emergency situation sometimes.”
The small section of road in question lays between the new bridge and the CSX railroad tracks. It’s a low-lying area that flood waters back into several times a year.
“It’s usually covered with a few feet of water that makes it impassable,” Sizemore said. “Over the years many have attempted to drive through it and recently a man attempted it and nearly lost his life. He was rescued hanging from a tree after his car got swept away.”
David Watson, the county Emergency Management Services director, says a solution could become a reality under a change in the law on hazardous mitigation.
“A project like this to raise the road on Buzzard is easily a $1 million project,” Watson told those in attendance. “In the past the cost coming back to the county would have been 20% of the construction cost. House bill 1421 has now reduced that percentage to 4.5%. This is a huge thing for small counties like ours.”
Watson said he would seek the funding for the project if the court wished.
“We could ask for special permission because this is in a flood zone,” he said. “This is a hazardous mitigation situation that we could receive funding for.”
The court directed Watson to seek the funding and fourth district magistrate Chris Smith made the motion to commit the court to remedying the situation for the residents of Buzzard. All members agreed.
“The residents of Buzzard greatly appreciate the court taking this action to improve the road,” Sizemore said.
