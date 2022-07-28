In 25 years, I’ve covered numerous floods in the Oneida area, but I’ve never seen anything like what I encountered today.
One man is dead on Crane Creek as officials say his home was washed away in last night’s flood. Rescue personnel were attempting to make their way through Crane Creek this afternoon but are being hampered by mudslides.
Others could be missing as roads up numerous small hollows are blocked and impassable.
The area is also without electricity, and some have no way of communicating with anyone.
“We are doing everything we can to reach the people in the area,” assistant emergency management director Brian Jackson said. “Director David Watson is on the scene in Oneida assessing damage seeing what needs done to help these people.”
All roads into Oneida have been blocked most of the day since the flood. Road crews have battled close to 100 mudslides on Ky. 11, Ky. 66, and Ky. 1482. The road is completely washed out at the mouth of Little Bullskin on 1482 and at Panco Church.
The roadway was blocked and reaching the Crane Creek area was impossible as of 3:30 p.m.
Property damages is said to be in the hundreds of thousands as water entered homes causing numerous damages.
I saw people standing outside their homes looking at their belongings laying covered in mud.
Vehicles at homes along Ky. 66 were damaged by mudslides.
“The devastation is just unreal,” Jackson said. “We still don’t know the total devastation of the area yet due to blocked roads.”
The Oneida area received over seven inches of rain in the early morning hours of Thursday, and more is predicted for tonight.
“The Oneida area can’t withstand any more rain,” Jackson said. “We all need to pray for the people and that this rain will not make matters worse than they already are.”
This area is just now recovering from a recent flood and many families will be starting over once again.
