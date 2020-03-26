Save-A-Lot District Manager Anthony Hinkle says contrary to what other stores may be doing, his stores in Clay County will remain open to the public.
His announcement comes on the heels of a recent decision by a McKee Save-A-Lot store to do call-in and curbside service only.
“I want to reassure our customers that our Fall Rock and Garrard Save-A-Lot locations will remain open to the public,” Hinkle said. “Our store hours are 8-9 a.m. for seniors and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the general public.”
Hinkle says he appreciates the support his staff is receiving from the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our customers are great,” he said. “They’ve thanked us for staying open and serving them and I want to personally thank them for shopping with us. No matter what happens, we are going to be here for you!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.