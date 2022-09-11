My husband and I went to the grocery recently.
We purchased all of the same items, as usual, except some facial cleanser- 200.00 is what we spent.
A normal trip is around 140 for the same things. Man, things are going through the roof! But we’ve gotta have them! Eggs, milk, butter, bread, it doesn’t matter- it’s gone up. How can we save money when there’s none to save? Is eating out cheaper than buying groceries? It’s sad but sometimes, yes.
After starting our own business, we discovered really quick- if we aren’t working, we aren’t getting paid. So getting ahead is possible, until a day off happens. Money is so tight right now.
Holidays are coming up. Fall is almost here and maybe we want to get out and enjoy it. But we’ve gotta save money somehow. I have an account that every other Friday, I put 25.00 into. I never see the money, so I actually don’t miss it. And it’s added up pretty good, in a short period of time. Right now, we are hearing about student loans.
This really gets to me, when I think of a teacher or nurse that has worked so hard in school, to earn a decent living, only to still be in debt when ready to retire.
And I didn’t go to college so I don’t know all the specifics on how to pay those loans down. But I do know they have to be paid at some point. We push college on our kids- and at times, they get out and aren’t making the money they thought they would, due to the debt they are in.
We work hard for our money. At times, by the end of the month, I can look at my bank statement and everything is bills, food and gas. I ask myself- “Why can’t I just win the lottery?”
And then I think- “Easy come, easy go.” It wouldn’t be good for me, to have access to that kind of money. I appreciate my own hard work. How about you? The most important debt that I have is my house payment. If I put all of the money that I spend on fast food and Knick-knacks, I could probably pay another house payment in the same month.
There are ways to save and cut back. I’m getting ready to cancel all unused subscriptions automatically deducted. That will save me some money. Maybe you could check yours too and see what you’re using and what you aren’t. We shouldn’t have to work 40+ hours a week and have nothing to show for it at the end of the month.
We shouldn’t have to struggle like that. Times are changing, prices are insane, so we have to change too- with our spending habits. I’ll also always advertise for the little man, shopping local, buying fresh and supporting the ones struggling to keep their doors open.
“It’s not your salary that makes you rich, it’s your spending habits.”-
Charles A. Jaffe
