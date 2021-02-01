You have permission to edit this article.
Weather delays Mountain Classic

 Due to inclement weather, the 34th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH has been pushed back a day. Here is the updated schedule for the tournament.

For the first time in many years, neither Clay's boys or girls were invited to participate in the tournament.

First round:

Boys:

Harlan County vs. Knott Central - Wednesday, February 3 - 6 p.m.

Martin County vs. Hazard - Thursday, February 4 - 8:30 p.m.

Wolfe County vs. Buckhorn - Tuesday, February, 2 - 8:30 p.m.

Knox Central vs. Betsy Layne - Wednesday, February 3 - 8:30 p.m.

Girls:

North Laurel - BYE

Owsley County vs. Knott Central - Tuesday, February 2 - 6 p.m.

Floyd Central - BYE

Martin County vs. Perry Central - Thursday, February 4 - 6 p.m.

Semifinals:

Boys:

Harlan County/Knott Central winner vs. Hazard/Martin County winner - Saturday, February 6 - 12:30 p.m.

Knox Central/Betsy Layne winner vs. Wolfe County/Buckhorn winner - Saturday, February 6 - 3 p.m.

Third place game - Saturday, February 6 - 6:30 p.m.

Girls:

Owsley County/Knott Central winner vs. North Laurel - Friday, February 5 - 6 p.m.

Martin County/Perry Central winner vs. Floyd Central - Friday, February 5 - 8:30 p.m.

 
 
