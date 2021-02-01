Weather delays Mountain Classic

Due to inclement weather, the 34th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH has been pushed back a day. Here is the updated schedule for the tournament.
For the first time in many years, neither Clay's boys or girls were invited to participate in the tournament.
First round:
Boys:
Harlan County vs. Knott Central - Wednesday, February 3 - 6 p.m.
Martin County vs. Hazard - Thursday, February 4 - 8:30 p.m.
Wolfe County vs. Buckhorn - Tuesday, February, 2 - 8:30 p.m.
Knox Central vs. Betsy Layne - Wednesday, February 3 - 8:30 p.m.
Girls:
North Laurel - BYE
Owsley County vs. Knott Central - Tuesday, February 2 - 6 p.m.
Floyd Central - BYE
Martin County vs. Perry Central - Thursday, February 4 - 6 p.m.
Semifinals:
Boys:
Harlan County/Knott Central winner vs. Hazard/Martin County winner - Saturday, February 6 - 12:30 p.m.
Knox Central/Betsy Layne winner vs. Wolfe County/Buckhorn winner - Saturday, February 6 - 3 p.m.
Third place game - Saturday, February 6 - 6:30 p.m.
Girls:
Owsley County/Knott Central winner vs. North Laurel - Friday, February 5 - 6 p.m.
Martin County/Perry Central winner vs. Floyd Central - Friday, February 5 - 8:30 p.m.
