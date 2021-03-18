(LEXINGTON, Ky.) –John Cropp Stadium is my happy place. It’s bright, modern, and home to the University of Kentucky softball team. It’s the perfect spot to soak in everything that’s right about amateur college sports—where real student-athletes are still playing primarily for the love of the game.
The team’s pretty good this year too—twenty wins to two losses good. Make that 21 wins after the 6 – 5 conquest of Eastern Kentucky University (12 – 6) earlier this evening in the home opener. Rachel Lawson’s squad has been on the road since the season kicked off on February 12. Due to the coronavirus-shortened campaign last year, they haven’t played a game at John Cropp Stadium since March 11, 2020. That’s a long time for anyone to be missing all the comforts of home.
“Twenty-two games on the road is hard,” said Lawson, who’s entering her 14th season as UK’s head coach. “It’s hard for so many reasons, and we do it frequently. It’s physically fatiguing and mentally draining. The turnaround time [between road trips] is nuts. You come home on a Sunday…you don’t get your clothes back until Monday, so you essentially have one day to do your laundry.”
Classwork on the road has been understandably challenging also. Remember, these players aren’t grooming themselves for future NBA stardom. Most of them are on their way to productive careers as doctors, lawyers, accountants, and businesspeople. Grades are important to them. They now face the additional hassles of having to take Covid-19 induced Zoom classes on top of their usual academic study schedules.
And then, of course, is their performance on the field. Lawson has high expectations for this team. Although relatively young and inexperienced coming into the season, she’s emphasized an attack mentality. When the Cats dropped two of three against the fifth-ranked Florida Gators last weekend, Lawson claims the hitters became timid.
EKU wasn’t timid early on. A three-run blast by Louisville Male graduate Jaelyn Sanders put the home team on notice. To borrow a quote from a well-known basketball coach, this was like Eastern’s Super Bowl. Kids growing up in the state playing softball pay particular attention to the Big Blue, and the visitors from Richmond certainly weren’t going to let a golden opportunity go to waste.
Kentucky gradually chipped away, plating single runs in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th innings before a two-out, three-run monster homerun by Mallory Peyton put the Cats up on top at 6-3.
The Colonel’s wouldn’t, however, go away. Sanders delivered her second homerun of the evening, a two-run blast in the top of the 6th that cut Kentucky’s lead to 6 – 5. That was as close as EKU would get, as Autumn Humes came in to close it out and get the save. Miranda Stoddard (5 – 0) got the win with three solid innings of relief work.
For this Kentucky team, there’s no place like home—at least for a moment. Kentucky was scheduled to go back on the road tomorrow night to Bowling Green to face Western Kentucky before unpacking for a six-game homestand lasting through the rest of the month. That Western game has now been postponed due to weather moving through the state. It will be made up next Wednesday, March 24 at 7 p.m.
I guess it’s time to do some laundry.
Dr. John Huang is a columnist for Nolan Group Media and editor-in-chief of JustTheCats.com. His new book, CUT TO THE CHASE, is now available on Amazon. If you enjoy his writing, you can follow him on Twitter @KYHuangs.
