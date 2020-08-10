Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor arrested Amanda J. Wells age 37 of Manchester early Sunday morning August 9, 2020 at approximately 4:40 AM. The arrest occurred on Topton Road approximately 7 miles South of London while deputies were checking a complaint of a suspicious vehicle when they located a silver Ford Edge stopped in the middle of the intersection of Topton Road and Lewis Road. The driver appeared to be passed out under the wheel with the engine running and deputies awakened the driver conducting an investigation and determined that she was under the influence. This individual was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense. Assisting on the investigation and arrest was Deputy Tommy Houston, and K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler.  Amanda Wells was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. 

