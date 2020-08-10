Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor arrested Amanda J. Wells age 37 of Manchester early Sunday morning August 9, 2020 at approximately 4:40 AM. The arrest occurred on Topton Road approximately 7 miles South of London while deputies were checking a complaint of a suspicious vehicle when they located a silver Ford Edge stopped in the middle of the intersection of Topton Road and Lewis Road. The driver appeared to be passed out under the wheel with the engine running and deputies awakened the driver conducting an investigation and determined that she was under the influence. This individual was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense. Assisting on the investigation and arrest was Deputy Tommy Houston, and K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler. Amanda Wells was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Breathitt County experiences 'Spike' in its active Covid-19 cases!
- Breathitt County experiences 'Spike' in its active Covid-19 cases!
- County’s Covid-19 Containment Efforts Meet with Success
- County’s Covid-19 Containment Efforts Meet with Success
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update - 8/5/20
- Life in Quarantine with COVID-19
- Letter to the Editor: Give Our Community a Voice, Respond to the 2020 Census
- ARH announces no regular visitation at hospitals in wake of COVID-19 increase
- Bell County up to 258 COVID cases
- Drive Through Health Department Testing Ended Tuesday
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
- Wells found passed out behind the wheel
- Clay man jailed over drug trafficking
- Smith fights deputies, family during domestic complaint
- Vehicle theft leaves one jailed
- Did you know Kentucky had a professional basketball team?
- Federal agents searching Bardstown in Crystal Rogers case
- Hazel Spurlock Rednour obituary
- Saylor charged with public intoxication
Most Popular
Articles
- Lewis found passed out on porch
- 'People need to understand the virus is real'
- Man threatens to blow up house, kill a family
- Woman struck, killed crossing busy road
- James Gray obituary
- 'I'm Vicky, the one that set the house on fire'
- Four cases reported in two days
- Nearly 50% of enrollment opt for virtual learning
- Clay man jailed over drug trafficking
- Disney becomes belligerent towards deputy
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.