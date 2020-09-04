The following is a statement released by Wendy's of Manchester in regards to a COVID-19 positive case with an employee:
"Attention All Wendy's Guests!!
We value our guests and that is why we want to be transparent with the community regarding a Wendy's employee that has tested positive for COVID-19. We were made aware late yesterday evening that a Wendy's employee in Manchester, Kentucky is COVID-19 positive. Once we were made aware, that employee and any crew member that had been in contact with that employee in the past several days were sent home immediately to quarantine and have been instructed to be tested for COVID-19. We also immediately closed the restaurant and spent all of yesterday evening and this morning cleaning and sanitizing every surface in the restaurant. We are planning to reopen today for lunch with employees that have not recently been in contact with the individual.
All of our employees have been wearing masks and will continue to wear masks to decrease any chance of an exposure. We have reached out to the Clay County Health Department for guidance and are going beyond their recommended precautions.
We value our loyal guests and employees and the health and safety of our community is our top priority."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.