Wesley Bates Lewis, 54, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, February 18th, at the UofL Health - Jewish Hospital in Louisville. 

Wesley is survived by his daughter Jackaylah Deona Pallace Ethalia Lewis, by his 2 sons, Weslee Todd Lewis (Whitney) and Noah dean Lewis, all of Manchester, KY. 

He is also survived by his mother, Mary Lewis of Manchester, KY, by his brother and sister, Elbert Lewis and Carrie Gorden, both of Manchester, KY, As well as his two grandchildren, Riley Lewis and Macie Lewis. 

Wesley is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Lewis. 

Services for Wesley will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 27th, at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Abner Campbell Lewis Cemetery in Oneida. 

Visitation will be held at 10:00 PM on Saturday, February 27th, at Britton Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Wesley Lewis , please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

Feb 27
Visitation
Saturday, February 27, 2021
11:00AM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Feb 27
Service
Saturday, February 27, 2021
1:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you