Wesley Bates Lewis, 54, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, February 18th, at the UofL Health - Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
Wesley is survived by his daughter Jackaylah Deona Pallace Ethalia Lewis, by his 2 sons, Weslee Todd Lewis (Whitney) and Noah dean Lewis, all of Manchester, KY.
He is also survived by his mother, Mary Lewis of Manchester, KY, by his brother and sister, Elbert Lewis and Carrie Gorden, both of Manchester, KY, As well as his two grandchildren, Riley Lewis and Macie Lewis.
Wesley is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Lewis.
Services for Wesley will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 27th, at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Abner Campbell Lewis Cemetery in Oneida.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 PM on Saturday, February 27th, at Britton Funeral Home.
