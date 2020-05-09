Wesley Monroe Garrison, age 48 departed this life on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home. He was born Wednesday, August 11, 1971 in Corbin, Kentucky to the union of Monroe and Carol Joan Hacker Garrison. He was an occupational therapist, an avid fisherman and a member of the Gray Fork Baptist Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Yolanda Lonnie Garrison, his sons: Cole Garrison and Skyler Garrison, his step-children: Corey Robinson, Karli Robinson and Haley Robinson. Also surviving are his parents: Monroe and Carol Garrison and his brother Jason Garrison as well as other family and friends.
In compliance with the health and public safety directives due to COVID-19, the funeral services, visitation and burial for Wesley Monroe Garrison will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
