It seems like the Clay County school system has been closed for the month of January, but it’s a far cry from what the school system encountered over 40 years ago.
Through Monday, the system has missed 10 out of 19 possible days for the month, according to Jeff Woods, Director of Pupil Personnel at the board of education.
Out of those 10 days, six were used as non-traditional instruction days with four being counted as days missed, according to Woods.
With another storm coming later this week, it’s brought back memories of 1977 amd 1978 for many.
In January 1977 a snow and ice storm occurred that grounded everything to a hault.In January 1978, a massive blizzard struck Clay County and was followed by freezing temperatures for weeks.
The freezing temperatures made roads impassable and caused numerous power outages. The water system froze in many places causing numerous breaks in the lines.
A state of emergency was declared and residents were advised to stay home if at all possible.
Students didn’t return from Christmas break until February!
Woods, a third-grade student at the time at Goose Rock Elementary, says he remembers the snow quite well.
“One of the biggest snows I can ever remember,” he said. “We missed the entire month of January.”
To make up for the closure, classes were held on several Saturday’s.
“I remember sitting in class and watching cartoons,” Woods said with a laugh.
The Enterprise made a Facebook post asking people what they remembered about the blizzard of ’78 and received a huge response.
Marilyn Hacker was teaching at Hacker Elementary when the blizzard occurred.
“We had to have extended days and Saturday school to make up for all the time missed,” she said. “We did get some calamity days from the state and that helped a lot.”
Gaynell Holt Marshall said she was 10-year-old when the storm hit.
“We had an outhouse and a wood/coal burning stove,” she said. “I remember having to pack coal in and mom and dad cutting wood in the snow. It was hard times, but the best of times.”
Paul Lyttle said his mom taught him how to cook during the blizzard and he listened to a lot of albums.
Lisa Moore remembers how much ice came with the storm.
“There was ice on the road a foot thick it seemed,” she said. “I also remember having to go to school on Saturdays to make up the days.”
Melissa Jean Smith said she too remembered the amount of ice due to the low temperatures.
“I remember the creeks being frozen and we would ice skate on them. It was wonderful memories!”
Tommy Botkins said he remembers playing in the snow.
“We were sleigh riding and snowball fighting at the old Town Branch apartments with all the kids,” he said. “My mom made me wear socks for gloves. She also made snow cream from the snow, it was the best of times!”
