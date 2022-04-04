I’ve always been told when we die, we take one thing with us, our name. Basically, you’re born with your name, and you die with your name. What you do in between is up to you. Those are words I’ve heard many times in my life.
While updating The Enterprise website over the weekend I came across an obituary for a Mr. Carl Benge. Mr. Benge passed away Thursday at the age of 82.
Normally an obituary is straight forward and gives you surviving and deceased relatives and the listing of services.
Mr. Benge’s family included a glimpse into the life they had with their loved one and it was rather moving to say the least.
They wrote about how he was a family man, farmer, and hard worker, along with store owner.
I didn’t know Mr. Benge, but after reading what they wrote it sounded like he was genuine person that loved his family deeply.
They described him as “the toughest guy I know” then went on to say if you have a heart attack or stroke and drive yourself to the hospital you’ve earned that title!
I assume Mr. Benge did that and that shows he was pretty tough in my opinion.
Like many of his generation, he had ‘sayings’ he said throughout his life.
The following is an excerpt from the obituary-
“You might hear stories about how he could out work any man half his age or memories of fishing, feeding birds, road trips with Patsy Cline, burn piles, whistling- so much whistling and “that type thing.” You might hear about being taught the value of a hard day’s work- whether it be at a grocery store, a tobacco field or cleaning up a rent house where he demonstrated how to properly clean up dog poop. You might even hear some words of wisdom passed down from our Pa, although some of it may have changed over the years. We heard things like, “Have a Pepsi!”, “Change your attitude!”, “Holding hands is special”, “Try all the flavors…”, “Wish in one hand…”, “Put some Comet on it!”, “Make the floors shine…”, “And stuff like that”.
Just by reading that you can see what an impact Mr. Benge had in the lives of his children and grandchildren.
I have fond memories like that of my grandparents also. I think we can all relate to that.
That leads me to this, what kind of impact are you leading in your life? What will people say about you when you are gone?
Are we making these kind of memories with our children or our grandchildren?
My generation will probably not have the impact upon their family like Mr. Benge did.
We rely way too much on technology to communicate. Technology takes away from the opportunities to have that same kind of fond memories like the Benge family has.
I hadn’t really thought about that until reading his obituary. But even in his death, Mr. Benge, a man to my knowledge I never met, made an impact on me by just reading what his family said about him.
Now that’s what I call leaving your mark upon this earth.
