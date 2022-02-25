(LEXINGTON, Ky.) – Why is this current Kentucky basketball team becoming so beloved? Of course, it’s more than just the fact that they’re winning a lot of games. Fans also love teams made up of players with colorful personalities—like Oscar, TyTy, and Sahvir. But just as importantly, fans love players who are great teammates.
“Good teams have good players, great teams have great teammates,” Coach John Calipari emphasized in his weekly meeting with media earlier today. “[Kellan Grady] is a great teammate. I can say the same thing about Davion [Mintz]. They’ve given everything to this team.”
Hmmm? Coach Cal singling out Grady and Mintz as great teammates speaks volumes to me. The two of them already have a lot in common. Neither player will ever be the most athletic guy on the floor, but together they’ve managed to hold down the fort while Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington have been out nursing nagging injuries.
Think about this. Both Grady and Mintz are graduate transfers who have had solid careers playing for other schools. They’re both good students who are mature, smart, and articulate. Listening to them answering reporters’ questions, they’re always contemplative, engaging, and respectful. They both seem to have a good sense of humor, and they’ve both had rich life experiences that have given them big hearts.
“If they have to score or if they get it going—fine,” Calipari explained. “If someone else does, those two were the first two to go after Bryce [Hopkins] and hug him and laugh and be happy.”
Perhaps that’s the ultimate key to being a great teammate. You rejoice with those who rejoice, and you mourn for those who mourn. You sacrifice personal glory for the good of the team. It’s five hearts beating as one on the way to accomplishing team goals.
Here’s another more subtle trait of being a great teammate. Gratitude. Being thankful for the opportunity of playing for the University of Kentucky—the program with the greatest tradition in the history of college basketball. Both Grady and Mintz seem to agree that that’s nothing to sneeze at or easily dismiss. Opportunities for blessing are often a two-way street.
Their coach readily agreed, when asked about what Kellan has meant to the team.
“I think again that we’ve been fortunate that he decided that he wanted to come here for that last year. Hopefully he looks at it and says he was fortunate too. Because that’s how this is supposed to work. It’s supposed to benefit him as a player, and it’s supposed to benefit the program.”
If having a great team and great teammates is priority number one, then look for Calipari to seek out more players like Grady and Mintz in the immediate future. Perhaps the transfer portal will soon become Calipari’s new one-and-done legacy. That, and another national championship.
Dr. John Huang is a columnist for Nolan Group Media and the editor of JustTheCats.com. His latest book, KENTUCKY PASSION, is available in bookstores and online at https://www.amazon.com/Kentucky-Passion-Wildcat-Wisdom-Inspiration/dp/1684351669
