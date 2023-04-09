In my younger days as a parent, I pushed both of my children really hard in sports.
It was an obsession in a lot of ways with me and something I truly regret now in my older years.
This week has been one of the most disturbing I’ve ever encountered.
As you probably know, Clay County High School is searching for a new basketball coach. That search is now underway, and they hope to announce a coach soon.
Everybody from John Calipari to Bobby Keith is getting this job. I have been asked every rumor you can imagine and some you can’t even fathom!!
In a way that’s a testament to how much our community loves our basketball program. We take great pride in it. Not many towns have a love for sports like ours do.
But that comes with a price tag also.
During this coaching process rumors have caused a lot of hurt feelings. Many people have become upset and some just downright furious…all over rumors.
It’s finally gotten to the point where I’m even tired of hearing about it. That doesn’t mean I don’t care. I want the best possible coach they can find. I hope they find a good one and a coach that leads us to great success.
I don’t like seeing our community upset, I don’t like seeing friends turn into enemies over a coaching hire. Regardless of who is named coach, we, Clay County, need to come together and wish this new coach the best.
As a board of education member, we aren’t allowed to hire anyone other than the superintendent and board attorney. We are not in the hiring process of any position beyond those two.
Our principal, superintendent and athletic director are conducting the search and performing interviews. That’s the proper procedure.
As we are nearing the conclusion of this process, I want to thank our fans and parents for their enthusiasm. I also want to ask one thing from you—would you think about carrying this same enthusiasm over to your child’s academic career?
I was in your shoes once. I didn’t do a very good job with that. One of my children was an exceptional student and a fair athlete. My other child was an exceptional athlete and a fair student.
Which one do you think means more now as they’re adults? The glory days of high school or the education they received that propelled them to a six-figure job.
Clay County doesn’t produce professional athletes. We produce very little sports scholarship athletes. When the playing days are over, usually at age 18, the real world begins and that’s what matters.
Your child may be the best in little league or the best football player we’ve seen at the age of 13. But in 10 years will they be playing sports? 98% aren’t. Sports is supposed to be fun.
Don’t be the parent I was and think sports means everything…it doesn’t. It’s great. It’s something our kids enjoy. But it is not what matters most. Veer that same enthusiasm and pride you have for scoring touchdowns, hitting homeruns, and nailing three-pointers to your child’s academic career. In just a few short years those trophies will be collecting dust, the memories will fade, and they’ll be needing a job and wished they’d made better grades. Keep your eye parents on the real prize-your child’s future.
