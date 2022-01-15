Kentucky coach John Calipari is expecting Sahvir Wheeler to return to the lineup when the Wildcats host Tennessee Saturday at Rupp Arena.
Wheeler, who missed the past two games after suffering a sprained neck in a 65-60 loss at LSU on Jan. 4 in Baton Rouge. The Kentucky coach said his point guard practiced on Thursday.
"My guess is, unless something happens today at practice, that he'll be available tomorrow,” Calipari said Friday.
Freshman guard TyTy Washington filled in for Wheeler during wins over Georgia and Vanderbilt, which gave Calipari and his staff an opportunity to look at options in moving forward.
“It made him more aggressive,” Calipari said. "[You] can't be afraid to make errors. You're not being taken out for missed shots. If you don't work, if you don't sprint, if you don't attempt to rebound, if you get absolutely bullied, you're coming out. Not because you make an aggressive play, and the ball doesn't go in — you'll come out for not shooting balls more than you will for missing shots.”
Along with Washington, Calipari liked the way veteran Davion Mintz performed in Washington’s absence.
“Davion has played out of his mind,” the Kentucky coach said. “There's one guy late in the game that I would say that I'm really comfortable with shooting the ball, and it would be him. But he's fighting. He fights the post. You know, he'll make a couple of plays a half where he can't help himself. Now you have him and Ty(Ty) elevated. Hopefully it helps our team."
Kentucky (12-3, 3-1) has lost two straight to the Volunteers at Rupp Arena and Calipari expects a close game between the border rivals.
“it's going to be a war,” he said. “It will not be won in the first five minutes unless they're on absolute fire. It'll be a 40-minute, who-has-it-last kind of game.”
Despite his team’s recent success in Lexington, Volunteers coach Rick Barnes said winning is his top priority.
"I want to win — I don't care who we're playing,” the Tennessee coach said. “I have, honestly, as a coach, I've never tried to put a great deal of emphasis on one game over the other … we've never tried to make one game over the other that, that much more important. What I've often told our team is I don't want to be a one-hit wonder, you get up to play one team, like a Kentucky, and then you think that hey, we can just cruise through other games. That's why we've always tried to go as far, we've tried to go with our game plan each and every day.
Calipari’s squad is coming off a 78-66 win at Vanderbilt last Tuesday, but failed to score in the final six minutes of the contest. Calipari said all of his team’s games are a learning experience.
“These are all experiences for us,” he said. “Just like I don't want players to do this game to game, you want to know are we getting better as a team. Are we finishing better? Yeah, you want to win every game you play, but you can't put the weight of the world on one game either because it's a long season.”
Gametracker: Tennessee at Kentucky, 1 p.m., Saturday. TV/Radio: ESPN, UK Radio Network.
