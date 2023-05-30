(Courtesy of ghanafuo.com. Huang recently made a large donation for the construction of Huang Hall on the campus of Oneida Baptist Institute)
Jen-Hsun “Jensen” Huang, a Taiwanese-American business entrepreneur and electrical engineer, was born on February 17, 1963. He is also the co-founder, present president, and CEO of Nvidia Corporation.
In Taiwan’s Tainan, Huang was born. When he was nine years old, his family moved to the US. They initially made their home in Oneida, Kentucky, before relocating to Oregon, where he eventually attended Aloha High School just outside of Portland.
Huang graduated with an electrical engineering bachelor’s degree from Oregon State University in 1984 and a master’s degree in the same field from Stanford University in 1992.
Jensen Huang bought the house in 2017. He is the CEO of NVIDIA, a company that makes graphics cards and other computer processors.
Jensen Huang lives in a $38 million mansion in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighbourhood.
The house has 9,000 square feet of living space, 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a rooftop deck with views of the city. It also has a home theatre, a gym, and a wine cellar.
