(LEXINGTON, Ky. ) – In my lifetime, there have been four iconic “stop what you were doing and watch” moments. The first one—the John F. Kennedy assassination on November 22, 1963—occurred when I was four years old, so I don’t really even remember it.
The next two events I clearly recall. Ironically, both of them were associated with the space program—the moon landing on July 20, 1969, and the Challenger space shuttle disaster on January 28, 1986.
Then, of course, we all remember September 11, 2001 and all the horrific events that transpired that day.
In terms of surreal moments, I think I’ll add Wednesday, March 11, 2020 to that list. If you remember, that was the night that word emerged about Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19. What happened immediately afterwards sent shock waves throughout the sporting world.
Less than 24 hours later, all the major college conferences—including the SEC—called off their basketball tournaments. Many of the professional leagues followed suit and suspended their upcoming games. Shortly afterwards, March Madness 2020 was dead on arrival. Although the dominos collapsed quickly, we all had no idea what we were really in for.
Kentucky center Olivier Sarr was finishing up his season at Wake Forest in the ACC Tourney when the conference powers that be initially pulled the plug. The Demon Deacons had lost in the first round of the tournament, so their official season was already over by then.
“We were in the bus going back to campus, and everything happened really quick,” Sarr recalled. “We saw every conference cancelling every tournament. It was crazy.”
The 7’0 senior transfer from Bordeaux, France admits that—due to all the Covid-19 challenges from the past twelve months—there’s a far greater sense of appreciation of just being able to play basketball.”
“Everybody saw how fragile last year went when everything happened during the pandemic,” Sarr acknowledged. “We’re all grateful to be out there playing the game that we love. I think we all had some questions about [whether the current season could even be played]. We didn’t really know how the year would go. We’re lucky enough we get a postseason in. We get a chance to compete, so that’s pretty amazing.”
Teammate Keion Brooks shares that attitude of gratitude.
“It made me put things in perspective and try not take things for granted,” Kentucky’s most experienced returning player said earlier today on the preconference video with reporters. “It’s easy for me to think that every day I can just get up and play basketball with no worries. But once the tournament was taken away from us and then with me dealing with my injury [earlier this year], the game was taken away from me for a while.”
If you remember, in the last game of the 2019-20 regular season—a scintillating come-from-behind 71 – 70 road victory over the Florida Gators, Brooks had one of his best games, scoring 10 points while shooting 4-for-4 from the field and 2-for-2 from behind the arc. If anyone was pumped about playing in the postseason conference tournament, it was he.
“The night before it was cancelled, we all kind of had a pretty good feeling that we were going to get shut down,” Brooks explained. “We went to our scheduled shootaround the next morning. I officially knew it was over when once we went to shootaround, [Coach Calipari] didn’t say anything for the whole hour that we had on the court. He just let us shoot around and do whatever.”
Calipari subsequently called the team in after practice and told them they were cancelling the tournament, and that they were possibly going to cancel the NCAA Tournament as well. Brooks laments that it was a sad time because Kentucky had a really good chance to make a run that year and capture a ninth national title.
“It’s difficult, but God puts things in your way that you can handle,” Brooks waxed philosophically. “Trust in your strength. I got through it, and now we have another challenge ahead of us with four games in four days. We can do it. Let’s go out there and make it happen.”
With an attitude like that, anything’s possible. It’s the perfect comeback story to the day that sports stood still.
Dr. John Huang is a columnist for Nolan Group Media and editor-in-chief of JustTheCats.com. His new book, CUT TO THE CHASE, is now available on Amazon. If you enjoy his writing, you can follow him on Twitter @KYHuangs.
