A Manchester man was one of three charged in a meth related bust Thursday in Laurel County.
The Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective James Sizemore along with Detective Bryon Lawson with assistance from Deputy Jake Miller and his K-9” Gotcha” arrested three individuals off Hatcher Road, approximately 4 miles east of London on Thursday afternoon May 28, 2020 at approximately 3:15 PM after investigating a drug complaint there. Sheriff's investigators found three subjects at the residence and found suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, baggies, meth pipes, marijuana, and a large amount of US currency. The three arrested individuals were identified as:
- Jesse R. Westerfield age 58 of Hatcher Rd., London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.
- Darrin Jackson age 47 of Hatcher Rd., London charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Scott White age 50 of Marcum Hill Rd., Manchester charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photos of accused attached are courtesy of Laurel County correctional center. Photo of meth and paraphernalia seized attached to this report.
Also assisting on the investigation and arrests were: Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Sgt. Greg Poynter, Detective Kyle Gray and Deputy Daniel Reed. Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated that the War on Drugs” continues in Laurel County
