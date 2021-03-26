Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 25, 2021 at approximately 5:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Kendric Smith along with Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones and Deputy Cody Blackwell arrested Paul White, 49, of York Cemetery Road.
The arrest occurred after a follow-up investigation involving a domestic dispute involving a firearm on March 24, 2021 and numerous threatening statements made on his personal Facebook page toward victims and police officers. Upon arrival, Deputies and responding officers made contact with the above mentioned subject and he was placed under arrest without incident.
Along with the two warrants of arrest obtained by Clay County Sheriff Detective Jeff Kelsey this subject was served with a Clay County Emergency Protection Order. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Antonio Dodson, Manchester City Police K9 Officer Ryan Jackson, Kentucky State Police Trooper Lang, State Police Trooper Roberts, State Police Trooper Smith and State Police Trooper Peace.
Paul White, 49 was charged with:
• Wanton Endangerment 1st (Warrant of Arrest)
• Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
• Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
• Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
• Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
• Criminal Mischief, 2nd Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.