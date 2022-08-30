Joe White, Clay County Attorney, along with his assistants, Haley Jo Fields, Mariah Aubrey, Richard Couch, and James Wooton, and victim advocate, Victoria Gipson, recently attended the 2022 Prosecutors Conference held in Lexington. Over 600 prosecutors and prosecutorial staff from across the state were there. Two items of special note occurred while White was in Lexington. First, the Clay County Attorney’s Office was granted a permanent job position for a victim advocate. White said of the additional position, “This will allow the current victim advocate, Victoria Gipson, to continue to serve our victims through the county attorney’s office for the foreseeable future without the fear that her job position will be eliminated due to non-renewal of her grant. This is a huge deal for Clay County and I greatly appreciate General Cameron and the other members of the council for allocating this position to us.” Second, County Attorney Joe White was elected to serve as an at large board member for the Kentucky County Attorneys Association (KCAA). KCAA is comprised of a great majority of the county attorneys from across the state, provides support to Kentucky county attorneys, and is intensely involved in new legislation at the state level.
White named to Ky. County Attorney Association board
