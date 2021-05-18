(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – What was billed as the biggest game to date in the 13th region lived up to the hype. Whitley County prevailed, leaving Manchester with a 2-0 victory over Clay County, firmly entrenching the two as the region’s very best. “That’s a very, very good ball team,” said Tiger Coach Jason Smith talking about Whitley. “We hit the ball well, but they made every play. You tip your cap and hope to see them down the road.”
Clay County only mustered two hits for the entirety of the contest, with senior Connor Farmer reaching base, and Brandin Crawford with a double. “Their pitcher had good movement all day with good command. We hit some hard shots, but they just didn’t fall. We have to be a bit more selective in some of our swings though.”
Crawford pitched for the Tigers over five frames, taking his first loss on the bump for the season. He was relieved by Dalen Couch and Connor Farmer. Crawford struck out four Colonels in the defeat.
Connor Farmer – 1-2; Brandin Crawford – 1-2; Brandin Crawford – (L), 5.0IP, 4 hits, 4 SO’s; Dalne Couch – 1.0IP; Connor Farmer – 1.0IP, 1 hit.
