A Whitley County woman is behind bars following a fatal ATV crash that claimed the life of a Hector man.

Hubbs

Jenna Hubbs
Hoskins

John Hoskins

Jenna Hubbs, 27, of 136 Green Lake Road in Corbin, is charged with reckless homicide, all-terrain vehicle violations and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Hubbs was operating a 2019 RZR Polar Bear ATV on Beech Creek Road around 4 p.m.Wednesday, when she lost control and collided into a ditch, police say.  The ATV overturned where the passenger, John Hoskins sustained fatal injuries.

According to Hubbs social media page on Facebook, the two had gotten engaged earlier in the day.

Upon arrival, KSP Trooper Jarrod Smith observed Hubbs with constricted pupils and alcohol emitting from her breath.

Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Blackwell transported Hubbs to AdventHealth Manchester where she submitted to a chemical test of her blood and refused contact with her attorney.

State police say during her recorded interview she admitted to drinking Smirnoff, three shots of Yager and taking a yellow oval pain pill prior to operation of the ATV.

She is lodged in the Clay County Detention Center.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you