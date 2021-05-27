A Whitley County woman is behind bars following a fatal ATV crash that claimed the life of a Hector man.
Jenna Hubbs, 27, of 136 Green Lake Road in Corbin, is charged with reckless homicide, all-terrain vehicle violations and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, according to the Kentucky State Police.
Hubbs was operating a 2019 RZR Polar Bear ATV on Beech Creek Road around 4 p.m.Wednesday, when she lost control and collided into a ditch, police say. The ATV overturned where the passenger, John Hoskins sustained fatal injuries.
According to Hubbs social media page on Facebook, the two had gotten engaged earlier in the day.
Upon arrival, KSP Trooper Jarrod Smith observed Hubbs with constricted pupils and alcohol emitting from her breath.
Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Blackwell transported Hubbs to AdventHealth Manchester where she submitted to a chemical test of her blood and refused contact with her attorney.
State police say during her recorded interview she admitted to drinking Smirnoff, three shots of Yager and taking a yellow oval pain pill prior to operation of the ATV.
She is lodged in the Clay County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.