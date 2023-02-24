A hobby that has been around for many many years, is one that I have always been impressed with.
Whittling. For as long as I can remember, men have been seen standing or sitting around with a pile of shavings beneath them. Whittling dates back to around 1865.
It may be used to carve shapes out of raw wood. My husband told me a story about a man named Ted that would carve a monkey out of peach seeds. It was the prettiest little monkey, he says. Whittling is also used as a time occupying process, repeatedly shaving slivers of wood.
That is what I think of when I think of Willie Tick Sizemore. Watching him whittle at the park with a huge pile of shavings on the ground.
Which leads me to my next theory and question. When did men and boys stop this tradition? I don’t see many at all picking up a sharp knife and whittling the day away. I do see them with their phones and earbuds. What happened to wanting to just sit and talk and whittle?
A lot of people whittle cedar wood. But silver birch, willow, sycamore or alder will also work. Pocket knives and boys go hand in hand. A short blade is said to be the best for whittling. I, myself have a little Case toothpick knife that I’ve had in my purse for probably 15 years.
I have never whittled, but I do believe it would be a good hobby for our boys, going into men. To give them something productive to do.
These days, boys aren’t learning to work with their hands as much. Not the kind of work our grandparents knew. Slowly the traditions are leaving us. It’s up to us to keep them going. And if you’re a young boy reading this, get you a knife and give whittling a try. Find you an old pro and ask them to teach you how to whittle. I don’t think you’d be sorry.
“You can’t let a youngun’ decide for himself. He’ll grab at the first flashy-with-shiny-ribbons-on-it-thing he sees. It’s difficult for him to tell the difference between right and wrong. When he finds out there’s a hook in it, it’s too late. The wrong kinds of things come packaged in so much glitter, it’s hard to convince him that the other thing might be better in the long run. All a parent can do is say, “Wait…trust me”…and try to keep temptation away.” -Andy Griffith
