A Clay County student at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has received a fully funded scholarship to travel abroad this summer to study languages considered crucial to the United States’ future security and stability.
This year’s Critical Language Scholarships recipients will be studying Turkish and Russian.
Megan Whittle, a senior from Manchester, Kentucky, studying nuclear engineering and Russian, will travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Her interest in nuclear security led Whittle to begin pursuing Russian as a second language at UT.
“I want to improve my fluency in Russian, and I’ve taken all of the classes I can offered at UT. So doing a study abroad was the next step,” said Whittle. “I’ve heard really good things about people who have done CLS and how the program improves their fluency and knowledge of the language.”
She hopes the study abroad experience and intensive time focused on learning Russian will propel her toward her dream of working for the government in the nuclear field.
An additional three students have been designated alternates and may receive awards if placements become available during the coming months.
The Critical Language Scholarship is a US Department of State program that seeks to expand the number of Americans studying languages that are essential for the nation’s engagement with the world. Recipients spend eight to 10 weeks overseas learning one of 15 languages—Arabic, Azerbaijani, Bangla, Chinese, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Persian, Portuguese, Punjabi, Russian, Swahili, Turkish, or Urdu—and serve as ambassadors representing the diversity of the US and building lasting relationships with people in their host countries.
The program includes intensive language instruction and cultural enrichment experiences. Recipients are expected to continue their language study beyond the scholarship and to apply their critical language skills in their future careers.
UT students interested in applying for the Critical Language Scholarship can visit the Office of Undergraduate Research and Fellowships to learn more about the program and make an appointment to meet with a staff member.
