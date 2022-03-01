Five families are patiently awaiting the results of rapid DNA testing on a skull found nearly a year ago on Red Bird.
Two skulls were found separately following flooding in the area last March and both were sent for identification. Last week, the second skull found was identified as Makayla Collett, 21, last seen in the Middle Fork area of Red Bird on October 24, 2020.
Six people since 2016 have been reported missing in Clay County with four being residents and two from out-of-county.
On March 27, 2016, Angela Smith, 30, a resident of Little Creek, an area very close to where both skulls were found, was reported missing and last seen on Easter at her home.
A few months later, Cecil Burkhart, 30, was reported missing from the Teges Creek area at Oneida. Like Smith, he too was never heard from again.
On February 3, 2018, Steven Best, 38, of Beattyville, was reported missing and last seen in the Red Bird community of Clay County. He has never been found.
Two years later on October 22,2020, David Campbell, 49, of Big Creek, was last seen walking on the roadway near his home. Numerous searches were conducted, and he was never heard from again.
Two days later Collett went missing. On December 15, 2020, Robert “Bob” Estep, 69, left his home to go deer hunting off Ky. 149 at Hector and was never heard from again.
Coroner Jarrod Becknell says he expects to have the results on the skull at any time.
“Like the other skull, they are performing rapid DNA testing,” he said.
Donna Fryman, sister of Angela Smith, said it will be six years in March since she last seen her sister.
“It’s a very sad time and situation,” she said. “A lot of thoughts have run through my mind we still haven’t heard anything about the other one (skull), but we have about lost hope that she’s alive or will ever be found.”
Ronald Estep, son of Robert “Bob” Estep, says he doesn’t feel the other skull will be his father and he feels more could be done in his dad’s disappearance.
“I don’t feel that all is being done by the ones over the case and they won’t allow other agencies to help,” he said. “The only way we’ll ever find what happened to dad is for someone to just come out and say it, I feel people close to this case are scared to ask the right questions because they’re afraid something will happen to them or their family, that’s just my opinion.”
Fryman says she too doesn’t understand why this (six missing people) has happened so often and no one has been convicted.
The cases are being investigated by various agencies including three different Kentucky State Police posts and the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.
For now, the families will continue to wait, if the results come back to one of the five missing the wait will continue for the other four families, a wait they’ve grown accustomed to.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.