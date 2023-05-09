Wilburn Hubbard, 77, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, May 7th, 2023.
Wilburn was born in Manchester, KY on September 7, 1945, a son of the late Henry and Lula Smith Hubbard.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Reda Faye Hubbard.
Wilburn is survived by his daughters: Tina Davidson and husband Earl of Manchester. Wanda Woods and husband Robbie of Booneville, Krystal Whitaker and husband Josh of London, Adriana Hubbard of London, and Debra Hubbard of Manchester.
He is also survived by his brothers and sisters Frank Hubbard, Henry Hubbard, Jr., Saddie Henson, Lutha Henson, and Ella Bush, all of Manchester; his grandchildren: Ashley Davidson, Hannah Barrett, Krysten Woods, Skylar Abner, Kadence Whitaker, Christian Whitaker, Blakely Hubbard, Layken Downey, and Ansley Downey; his great-grandchildren: Nevaeh Davidson, Hunter Davidson, and Kenslie Barrett; and his friend, Dennis Estep.
In addition to his wife and parents, Wilburn was preceded in death by his son, David Hubbard; and the following brother and sisters: Willie Hubbard, Lida Hubbard, Doshia Hubbard, Allie Wombles, Wilma Philpot, and Wilma Jean Davidson.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 13th at Britton Funeral Home, with Don Hubbard and Mark Bowling officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Sizemore Cemetery on Hector.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, May 12th at Britton Funeral Home.
