Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor along with Deputy Landry Collett arrested Allen Eugene Wilder age 37 of Meadows trailer Park, Corbin early Tuesday morning November 10, 2020 at approximately 1:17 AM. The arrest occurred at a business off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. approximately 10 miles South of London after this subject was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. This individual was charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.
