A Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources biologist says the fish from Lake George will survive and if and when the levee is repaired and the lake restored, the fishing should be even better.
Adam Martin, sport fish biologist with KDFWR, has been monitoring the situation and staying in touch with local leaders about the affects the draw-down of the lake will have on aquatic creatures.
Because the water that’s leaving Lake George is flowing into Old City Lake, many of the fish are being somewhat naturally relocated. Martin said some will certainly go through Old City Lake at its spillway and be farther relocated via Crooked Creek to the Ohio River. There will be some die off of fish in Lake George, however, even if pockets of water exist once the draw-down is complete.
There has been discussion of relocating fish that might get trapped in pockets of water, particularly mature bass, which stand no chance of surviving a prolonged stay in such quarters. If fish are transplanted to another location it would likely be to Lake Beshear in Caldwell and Christian counties or Mauzy Lake in Union County.
“Man-made reservoirs all over the world have a limited life span,” Martin said. They silt in over time, accumulate nutrients or run out of nutrients, and to be honest they just don’t age gracefully.”
The situation at Lake George is clearly not ideal, he explains, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.
“The best fishing in a man-made lake is right after its creation,” Martin said.
He points out that impoundments like Lake George oftentimes purposely are drained and the fisheries bounce back quickly.
“Honestly, there should be some amazing fishing there for several years,” he said, if the lake is re-established.
Martin said KDFWR had over the years closely monitored Lake George’s fisheries and, on occasion, stocked it with catfish. He said the lake has been a good place for anglers and it can be again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.