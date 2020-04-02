Clay school superintendent William Sexton, along with all superintendents in the state, will be in a conference call with Governor Andy Beshear this afternoon to discuss the future of the school system in Kentucky.
It is unknown if the Governor will recommend closing schools until May or keeping classrooms closed until the start of the next school year. Earlier in the week he said it was possible that students would not return to in-person classes until next school year.
If that decision is made, all sports season would also be canceled along with any extra-curricular activities.
We will interview Superintendent Sexton following the call with an update.
