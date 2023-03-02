(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The Clay County Tigers (15-15) are all set for a third and final rematch with the Barbourville Tigers (18-10) for a chance to advance in the 13th region tournament. This is a first-round matchup that many want to see, as the question begs, “Can Clay County make it happen this time?” Only time will tell.
Clay County was previously defeated by Barbourville at home, and away, with both games close coming into the final minutes. Barbourville’s Matthew Warren (19.4ppg) leads the charge for the Tigers and is aided in scoring from Kevin Turner (16.5ppg) and Travis Scott (13.7ppg). The trio have given Clay County fits, and it will be a tall task to shut them down in any capacity.
On the flip side of things, Barbourville meets a Clay County team with nothing to lose. There is no pressure on Clay County, as they’re expected to lose according to most pundits. So why not go into the matchup loose and ready for anything? Barbourville will be tasked with once again finding a way to slow down Tiger leading scorer Hayden Harris (18.7ppg) and sharpshooter Landon Dezarn (14.1ppg).
Clay County also will deploy the high energy of Aiden “Baby Bear” Wagers (8.6ppg) and the strong guard play of Ethan Jackson (9.5ppg). Jackson and Wagers will be looked to for their strong rebounding ability, and it will be crucial to limit Barbourville on the glass, as well with second chance points. Can the Clay County Tigers get it done? Tip is scheduled for Thursday, March 2nd, at 6:00PM. All games are played at the Corbin Arena, and the tournament is hosted by South Laurel High School.
