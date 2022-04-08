Wilma Smith age 63 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Saturday - April 2, 2022 at her home. She was the widow of Michael Smith, the daughter Ray and Bruin Wagers Smith. She is survived by her daughters; Brenda Swafford, Linda Hicks and Glenda Lewis, her sisters and brothers; Fannie Henson, Loretta Henson, Alene Smith, Brenda Smith, Michael Smith and Bobby Smith, her grandchildren; Brooklyn Hicks, Charlie Kendra Mills, Cody Mills, Joshua Hicks, Antonio Wagers, Ricky Lee Whitehead, Adriana Duff, Rileigh Whitehead and Ransom Whitehead, her great grandchildren; Brayson Malikeigh Denkins, Princeston Denkins, Gracelynn Baker, Tyler Baker, Larayne Howard, Copeland Howard, Emberly Howard, Kataleya Bowling, Kynzleigh Bowling and Koralie Hicks, and son in law; Gary Hicks.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Ray and Burin Wagers Smith, her husband Michael, brother Ray Jr. Smith and sister Betty Mallow and a great grandchild Layklynn Howard.
Funeral services for Wilma Smith will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday - April 7, 2022 at the Garrard Pentecostal Church with Rev. Paul Mitchell, Bobby Smith and Gary Hicks presiding. Burial will follow in the Heavenly Hills in the Roots Branch Community. The family of Wilma Smith will receive friends and loved ones after 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday - April 6, 2022 at the Garrard Pentecostal Church.
ARRANGEMENTS ARE ENTRUSTED TO THE ROMINGER FUNERAL HOME
