Willard Burns, 73 of Hollansburg, Ohio departed this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born on Tuesday, April 15, 1947 in Brutus, Kentucky to Mitchell and Mable Burns.
He leaves to mourn his passing his brother: Arnold Burns of Dayton, Ohio, his sister: Mildred McReynolds Atchinson and her husband Lawrence of Dayton, Ohio, his brother: Dale Burns and his wife Tammy Punta of Gorda, Florida, his sister: Linda Bennett and her husband Roger of Medora, Indiana, his brother: Mitchell Van Burns and his wife Janie of North Vernon, Indiana, his brother: Randall Burns and his wife Kimberly of Oneida, Kentucky, his brother: Wallace Burns and his wife Lydia of Oneida, Kentucky and his sister: Connie Baker and her husband: James of Oneida, Kentucky.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Mitchell and Mable Burns, his wife Diana Burns, his sister: Francis Geiger and his sister: Joyce Ann Musick.
A Celebration of life for Willard Burns will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 3 PM at the Fairview Cemetery in the Brutus Community. Bro. James Baker will be presiding.
