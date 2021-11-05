William Anthony “Tony” Valentine, age 57 departed this life on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was born on Saturday, May 9, 1964 in Corbin, Kentucky to the union of Coye and Diana Abner Valentine.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: William Tyler Valentine, Lauren Blake Valentine and Samantha Latasha Valentine Bargo as well as his parents: Coye and Diana Valentine and his wife Katherine Denise Wombles Valentine as well as other family and friends.
Funeral Services for Tony Valentine will be conducted on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. William Hugh Hudson will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Enjine Cemetery in the Blue Hole Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
