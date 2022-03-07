William Douglas Sevier, 57, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, March 1st, at The Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.
William was born in Leslie County, KY on August 30, 1964, a son of the late William and Rothel Smith Sevier.
William is survived by his sons: Christoper D. (Kristina) Sevier, William B. Sevier, Zachary (Tiffany) Sevier, Brad (Alexandria) Sevier, Christopher W. Sevier, and William D. Sevier.
He is also survived by his brother, Charles Eddie (Amanda) Sevier; his grandchildren: Kristen, Tyler, Michael, Matthew, Mackenzie, Ryleigh, Kaison, Korigan, Swayze, Bryson, Jaxon, Jameson, and Knox; and by a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside Services were held at 12:00 PM on Friday, March 4th at the Sevier Family Cemetery in Goose Rock, KY, with James Davis officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
