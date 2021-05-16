William Gregory, Jr., 66, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, May 12th, at his home.
William was born in Manchester, KY on March 31, 1955, a son of the late Miranda (Fisher) and William Monroe Gregory.
He is survived by his wife, Eva (Collins) Gregory; his three sons: William Jr. Gregory and wife Kristie of London, Carl Wayne Gregory of Manchester, and Jacob William Gregory and wife Brittany of Manchester; and two grandchildren: Dylan Gregory and Logan Gregory.
William is also survived by his brother, Teddy Wayne Gregory and wife Roselitta of Corbin; and three sisters: Paulene Hedrick of Corbin, Barbara Gregory of Manchester, and Liddie Harrison of Ohio.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his brother and sister, Paul Gregory and Ida Mae Thomas.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
