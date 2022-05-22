William Henry Baker Jr., 89, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Highland Christian Church with Dr. Scott Rollins officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be observed at the graveside. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time at Highland Christian Church on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Lovingly known as Bill, William Henry Baker Jr. was born in Manchester, Kentucky, on September 12, 1932, to the late William H. Baker Sr. and Sylvia Maggard Baker. Bill was a faithful member and deacon at Highland Christian Church. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening.
He liked to play sports and was an avid University of Kentucky fan. He had many talents, one of which was playing the guitar.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruby Baker; one son, William Scott Baker; two daughters, Becky Cranford (Barry) and Donna Osburn (Ken); grandchildren, Justin Cranford, Allie Cranford, Faith Osburn and Mason Baker.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Highland Christian Church, 265 Versailles Road, Frankfort, KY 40601 or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook www.harrodbrothers.com.
