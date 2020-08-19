William Henry Delph, age 59, of Manchester, passed away Saturday August 15th, 2020 at his home. 

William is survived by one son Nicholas Delph of Manchester and one daughter Candice Delph of London. 

William is also survived by two brothers Randall Delph and wife Teresa of Manchester, and Arlie Delph and wife Carmen of London, two sisters Velva Delph of Corbin, and Mona Whitaker and husband Kevin, of London, and two grandchildren Trenton Smith and Chelsea Smith. 

He is preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Martha Delph and two brothers Johnny and Ronnie Delph. 

The Funeral Service for William will be held 2 PM Thursday August 20th, 2020 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Gray officiating. Burial will follow in the Sevier Family Cemetery at Sevier Branch. Visitation will be after 12 Noon Thursday until the funeral hour.

To send flowers to the family of William Delph, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

Aug 20
Visitation
Thursday, August 20, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 20
Service
Thursday, August 20, 2020
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Aug 20
Interment
Thursday, August 20, 2020
2:00PM
Sevier Family Cemetery
1
Goose Rock, KY 40944
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Tags

Recommended for you