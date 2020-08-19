William Henry Delph, age 59, of Manchester, passed away Saturday August 15th, 2020 at his home.
William is survived by one son Nicholas Delph of Manchester and one daughter Candice Delph of London.
William is also survived by two brothers Randall Delph and wife Teresa of Manchester, and Arlie Delph and wife Carmen of London, two sisters Velva Delph of Corbin, and Mona Whitaker and husband Kevin, of London, and two grandchildren Trenton Smith and Chelsea Smith.
He is preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Martha Delph and two brothers Johnny and Ronnie Delph.
The Funeral Service for William will be held 2 PM Thursday August 20th, 2020 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Gray officiating. Burial will follow in the Sevier Family Cemetery at Sevier Branch. Visitation will be after 12 Noon Thursday until the funeral hour.
