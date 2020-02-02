William Henry Henson, 74, of London, KY, passed away Wednesday, January 29th, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
William was born in Clay County, KY on December 7, 1945, a son of the late Georgia (Gray) and Bill Henson.
William is survived by two sisters: Josephine Smith and Loretta Gilbert, both of Manchester; and five brothers: Robin Henson and wife Asonia of London, Bill Henson, Jr. and wife Linda of Manchester, Bobby Joe Henson and wife Loretta of Manchester, Baxter Henson and wife Katherine of Manchester, and Charles Edward Henson and wife Dianna of London.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his sister, Geneva Henson.
Services were held on Sunday, February 2nd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Scott Williams and Jesse Henson officiating. Burial followed at the Goose Rock Cemetery.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
