William Marlin Pruett, 60, of London, KY, passed away Thursday, December 2nd, at the Saint Joseph Hospital in London.
William was born in Beverly, KY, on June 26th, 1961, a son of the late Robert Bentley and Polly Collett Sizemore.
William was a hunter, fisherman, and a great grandfather to his grandchildren.
William is survived by his wife, Patsy Pruett; by his son, William Matthew Pruett and wife Jessica Jean of London, KY; and by his daughter, Melissa Pruett Elza and husband Jody of East Bernstadt, KY.He is also survived by his brother, Joseph Edward Sizemore (Lacy Calwell) of Hyden, KY; by his sister, Ruby Marlene Vanover (Barry) of Somerset, KY; by his 7 grandchildren: William Jason Edward Pruett, Connor Thomas Bowling, Emilee Nicole Pruett, Waylon Matthew Pruett, Olivia Grace Pruett, Kenton Dean Elza, and Allie Elza.
He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, William is preceded in death by his brothers, David Pruett and Robert Mitchell Sizemore.
Services for William will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 7th at Britton Funeral Home, with Golden Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Bowens Cemetery in Beverly.
Visitation for William will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, December 6th at Britton Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Britton Funeral Home.
