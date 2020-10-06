William Michael Waldroff, age 69, of East Bernstadt, Kentucky departed for Heaven on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Joseph London Hospital.
He was the loving husband of Ginger Waldroff and dedicated “Pop Pop” of Lily Kate Chesnut, and her sisters, Taylor and Kelsey Chesnut, and parents Whitney and Stanley Chesnut of East Bernstadt, Kentucky.
He was the son of the late William H. and Lorene Vance Waldroff; and brother of the late Robert (Bobby) Waldroff of East Bernstadt.
He is survived by a special sister-in-law Barbara Buckles Waldroff and nieces, Cindy Waldroff Lewis and Christy Waldroff Chadwell. Great nephews are Liam, Logan and Lucas Chadwell and Colton Lewis, Toby Schrivner and Marcus Lewis.
Mike was a member of New Salem Baptist Church where he was a dedicated servant in the church food pantry. He was also a member of CD Ward Lodge #961 and Oleika Shrine.
A Celebration of Life honoring Mike will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Brother Gregory R. Deaton officiating. Burial will follow at the Perry McWhorter Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 8, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
