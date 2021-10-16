William Oscar "W. O." Henson, 69, of London, KY, passed away Wednesday, October 13th, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
W. O. was born in Hyden, KY on November 4, 1951, a son of the late Edna and Chester Henson.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Henson; and his children: William Tate Henson and wife Bethany, Shyann Henson, Jonathan Henson, Lucas Henson, Nancy Cirece McWhorter and husband Kenney, and Jackie Roberts.
W. O. is also survived by his brothers and sister: Elbert Henson and wife Elaine, Chester Henson, Jr., Frank Henson, Alford Henson, and Margaret Henson-Woods; by his grandchildren: Harper Henson, Hannah Wibbles, Alexa McWhorter, Austin McWhorter, and Harley McWhorter; and great-grandchildren; and by Charles Lovins, who was like a second father to him.
In addition to his parents, W. O. was preceded in death by his brother, Cecil Henson; and by Mary Belle Lovins, who was like a second mother to him.
Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 17th at Britton Funeral Home, with Sammie Trosper, David Dial, and Jessie Kemp officiating. Burial will follow in London, KY.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 17th at Britton Funeral Home.
